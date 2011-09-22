And Now John Paulson Is Getting Crushed By Coal

Sam Ro
John Paulson

Earlier today, Alpha Natural Resources warned that full year coal volumes would disappoint.

Shares are currently trading at around $24.70, down around 8.2% for the day.

WSJ Deal Journal notes that this sucks for major holders like Paulson & Co., which owned 3,398,234 shares as of June 30

Back then, Paulson’s stake was valued at $154.4 million or $45.44 per share.

Assuming, he hasn’t traded any shares since his last 13-F filing, he’s down around $7.5 million since yesterday’s close.

