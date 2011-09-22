And Now John Paulson Is Getting Crushed By Coal

Earlier today, Alpha Natural Resources warned that full year coal volumes would disappoint.



Shares are currently trading at around $24.70, down around 8.2% for the day.

WSJ Deal Journal notes that this sucks for major holders like Paulson & Co., which owned 3,398,234 shares as of June 30.

Back then, Paulson’s stake was valued at $154.4 million or $45.44 per share.

Assuming, he hasn’t traded any shares since his last 13-F filing, he’s down around $7.5 million since yesterday’s close.

