A Deep Dive Into John Paulson's Latest Holdings Report

John Paulson’s latest 13F is out and much looks the same as the previous quarter, though he did jump into energy full throttle in Q4, opening huge stakes in Transocean and Andarko Petroleum.



He’s also partial to healthcare stocks — he increased his Genzyme stake and opened new positions in Medtronic, Baxter and Teva Pharmaceutical.

But his beloved gold and financial stakes still comprise his major positions — apart from Comcast and now Anadarko, Paulson and Co’s top 10 holdings are either gold-related or bank stocks. However, he did decrease his stake in Citi, Anglogold and BofA.

Still, even with those decreases, his top four stakes were SPDR Gold Trust. AngloGold, Citi and BofA.

Paulson opened stakes in:

TRANSOCEAN ~$573 million (7,200,000 shares)

ANADARKO ~$2 billion (~21,000,000 shares)

MEDTRONIC ~$361 million (9,132,900 shares)

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL ~$230 million (4,450,000 shares)

BAXTER ~$259 million (5,000,000 shares)

J CREW GROUP ~$261 million (6,000,000 shares)

KING PHARMACEUTICALS ~$284 million (20,000,000 shares)

Paulson increased his stake in:

GENZYME ~$491 million (added ~5,000,000 shares to take stake to 6,840,000 shares)

SUNTRUST ~$1 billion (added ~5,000,000 to take stake to ~34,300,000 shares)

CAPITAL ONE ~$950 million (added 3,000,000 shares to take stake to 1,800,000 shares)

WELLS FARGO ~$694 million (added 5,000,000 shares to take stake to 20,500,000 shares)

Paulson decreased his stake in:

CITI ~$2 billion (~413,525,000 shares)

ANGLOGOLD ~$2 billion (~40,949,000 shares)

BANK OF AMERICA ~$2 billion (~123,000,000 shares)

Paulson sold out of:

Family Dollar Stores

Paulson & Co’s 10 Largest Holdings are:

SPDR Gold Trust Citi Anglogold Bank of America Anadarko Petroleum Hartford Financial Suntrust Banks Comcast Capital One Sino-Forest

Go here for more 13F coverage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.