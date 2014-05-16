John Paulson Is Sticking To His Big Bet On Gold

John Paulson’s Paulson & Co. Holdings is out with its 13F.

Paulson kept maintained his stake in SPDR Gold Trust. As of March 31st he had 10,234,852 shares of SPDR Gold Trust, valued at about $US1.3 billion.

Paulson, who got rich by shorting subprime mortgages, took a beating on his gold bet in 2013.

It’s worth noting that Paulson scaled back his bet on miner Freeport-McMoran, he dumped 5,377,882 shares during the period and now holds 10,123,500 shares.

Paulson also disclosed some brand new positions including 8,742,725 shares of Verizon and 4,476,600 shares of CBS.

