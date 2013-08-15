John Paulson Dumped Half Of His Gold ETF Holdings

John Paulson’s new 13F quarterly regulatory filingis out.

The highlight of the filing is that he’s scaled back on his gold position.

At the end of Q2, Paulson held just 10,234,852 shares of SPDR Gold Trust, down from 21,837,552 shares in Q1.

Paulson, who made a name for himself by shorting subprime mortgages when the housing bubble burst, has been getting crushed by his bet on gold.

The yellow metal is down by more than 20 % since the beginning of the year.

