John Paulson Kept His Huge Stake In SPDR Gold Trust And Bought A Bunch Of Citigroup

ReutersClosely followed hedge fund manager John Paulson just filed his 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During the first quarter ended March 31st, Paulson & Co. maintained his huge stake in SPDR Gold Trust. As of March 31st, Paulson held 21,837,552 shares of SPDR Gold Trust.

The hedge fund did pare back its stake in Barrick Gold.

The fund held 360,000 call options for Barrick Gold in Q1 compared with 915,000 shares in the previous quarter.

Paulson & Co. disclosed a new stake in Citigroup. The hedge fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the bank in the first quarter, the filing shows.

Hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these regulatory filings.

