John Paulson Dumped A Ton Of JPMorgan Shares In Q2 And Exited A Bunch Of Other Positions

Photo: AP Images

Legendary hedge fund manager John Paulson, who famously bet against the subprime housing market in 2007, just filed Paulson & Co.’s 13-F form with the SEC. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, the closely-followed hedge fund manager massively decreased his stake in JPMorgan Chase, according to the filing.



Paulson & Co. owned 4,000,000 shares of JPMorgan in Q2 compared with 18,463,500 shares in Q1, the quarterly report shows.

During Q2, the hedge fund exited its positions in Anadarko, Family Dollar, Newscorp, Sara Lee and Teva, the filing shows.

