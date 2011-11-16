A Quick Look At John Paulson's Latest Moves

Hedge fund titan John Paulson, who has been getting crushed this year, has filed his 13F.



Paulson increased his stake in Bank of America as of the end of the third quarter, the 13F filing said.

The hedge fund manager had 64.3 million shares as of the September 30 compared with 60.4 at the end of June 30.

According to the filing, Paulson, who’s made bullish bets on gold, decreased his stake in the popular exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust from 31.5 million shares in the previous quarter to 20.2 million shares at the end of the third quarter, the filing said.

Paulson decreased his stake in Citigroup from 33.5 million in the previous 13F filing to 25.1 million as of September 30.

He also pared back his stake in Hewlett-Packard from 23.5 million shares in the previous 13F to 15.1 million shares as of the end of the third quarter.

Other noteworthy cuts include JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

Glancing at the filing, Paulson & Co. axed its entire stakes in Bucyrus International, Netapp, Northern Trust, NYSE Euronext, Quest Software, Salvix Pharmaceuticals and Savvis, as of September 30.

Paulson & Co.’s new stakes include AMC Networks, Cephalon, Covidien, CVS Caremark, Interdigital, Medco, Motorola Mobility, Nalco Holding, Paetec Holding, Talisma Energy, Temple Inland, as of the September 30.

