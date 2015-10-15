Homeless-man-turned-billionaire shares the secret to the American dream

John Paul DeJoria, the man behind brands such as Paul Mitchell, Patrón, and Rok Mobile, is certainly successful by any measure. But his billionaire status didn’t come easy. DeJoria describes his “rags-to-riches” story and explains why he thinks the dream is still alive.

