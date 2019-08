John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of Paul Mitchell hair products empire and the PatrĂ³n Spirits Company, looks back and reveals the business pursuit he regrets most from his career.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Graham Flanagan. Edited by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.