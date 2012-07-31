John Orozco Can Barely Hold Back Tears As The US Gymnastics Team Keeps Falling Apart

As of this writing the U.S. men’s gymnastics team isn’t doing too well in the team final in London.



Although they weren’t expected to win gold or anything, many thought this young group had a good chance at medaling. Instead, they’ve had a number of falls: one on the vault, one during floor exercise, and two more on the pommel.

John Orozco, one of the U.S. guys widely expected to make a name for himself at these Olympics, fell during the vault. Shortly afterward he realised things were probably over as far as his team’s chances of medaling went (via Mocksession).

Photo: Mocksession

