John Oliver warns people about why pyramid schemes are 'f---ing awful'

John Oliver created his own pyramid scheme to help stop people from joining pyramid schemes.

The host used Sunday’s episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” to talk about the illegal ways in which pyramid schemes, or multilevel marketing (MLM) companies, are making false promises and forcing members into financial disaster.

“If someone you know is thinking about joining an MLM, this is a huge opportunity,” Oliver said of his pyramid scheme.

He warned people that MLMs are “f—ing awful” and that his own video would help people avoid “bulls–t.”

He encouraged viewers to pass on the video to five other people and instruct them to do the same (in the same way MLMs operate by having members recruit others to generate sales).

“Within 14 cycles, every single person on earth would have seen this, to the point that we will need to start f—ing to create more people to watch it,” Oliver said. “Also, if every single person on earth is watching this video, hello Beyoncé. I’m a really big fan.”

Oliver especially wanted to reach Latinos with the video, so he recruited “Jane the Virgin” star Jaime Camil to play himself in a Spanish version of the video.

“MLMs are hurting people,” Oliver stressed. “And we need to spread the word about their dangers.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

