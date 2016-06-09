John Oliver perfectly explained sexual consent to anyone who still doesn't get it

The trial and conviction of Brock Turner, a Stanford student who sexually assaulted an unconscious woman in 2015, as well as the victim’s letter, have sparked a national conversation about sexual consent.

Many feel that this is a topic that still isn’t taught well enough in America.

Back in August 2015, John Oliver ran a 21-minute segment about sex education on “Last Week Tonight.” He noted that America’s guidelines for sexual education courses are all over the place, as the curriculum changes from state to state, and district to district. According to him, only 22 states require that sex ed be taught in their schools at all, and only 13 specify that the instruction be medically accurate.

“There’s no way we’d allow any academic program to consistently fail to prepare students for life after school, and human sexuality, unlike calculus, is something you actually need to know about for the rest of your life,” Oliver said.

He adds that one thing that is not taught enough about is sexual consent. Oliver found that a lot of college students were confused about its definition — not surprising considering the painfully outdated videos still taught in classes across the country that he featured.

In his words, “Sex is like boxing, if one of the parties didn’t agree to participate, the other one is committing a crime.”

To clear things up, he created his own sex-ed film starring Nick Offerman, Kristen Schaal, and Laverne Cox. It’s an important and informative watch.

Watch the full segment below:

