John Oliver Gleefully Destroys Anthony Weiner And Eliot Spitzer

“The Daily Show” host John Oliver took glee in the fact that both Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer are attempting political comebacks in New York City — and he also took glee in tearing apart their potential candidacies.



“Anthony Weiner and Eliot Spitzer surprising everyone with their solid polling,” Oliver said. “Which, to be fair, is kind of the story of their lives.”

Oliver particularly was thrown aghast by Spitzer’s campaign for comptroller of New York City, noting that he is running against a madam who alleges she provided him with prostitutes — something that has been disputed.

“It shows just how strange this campaign is that in the race to decide who would be best suited to make financial decisions for New York City, the serious candidate is the guy who spent $4,000 for one session with a hooker,” Oliver said, “rather than the woman who figured out he would pay it.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

