John Oliver explains Trump's 'Stupid Watergate' and why he probably won't be impeached

The constant barrage of breaking news about President Donald Trump’s administration this past week motivated HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday to bring back its look at the scandals surrounding Trump and his staff, which the show has dubbed “Stupid Watergate.”

Host John Oliver describes the issue as “a scandal with all the potential ramifications of Watergate, but where everyone involved is stupid and bad at everything.”

The bulk of Sunday’s show recapped some major recent events and tried to answer key questions: “What the f— is going on?” “How big a deal is this?” “Where do we go from here?” And finally, “Is this real life?”

Oliver highlighted reports of Trump revealing classified information to the Russians when they visited the White House the day after he fired FBI Director James Comey; Comey’s letter stating that Trump asked him to stop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; Trump complaining during a speech at the Coast Guard graduation ceremony that no other United States president in history has been treated worse than him; and the special counsel appointed to investigate Trump’s team and potential ties with Russia.

And then there’s the other news within those major stories, like reports of Comey telling a friend he wore a blue suit so he could blend into the Oval Office curtains and not be seen by Trump during a ceremony, Trump calling Comey a “nut job” to the Russians the day after firing him, and Senator John McCain saying everything going on is of “Watergate size.”

Yes, this all happened in the last seven days.

“This certainly all has the appearances of a pretty big deal,” Oliver said, addressing the calls by some Democrats in the Senate for Trump to be impeached.

But then Oliver explained what would happen if Trump were impeached. The next president would be Vice President Mike Pence, a man who defunded Planned Parenthood and opposed the ending of “Don’t ask, don’t tell,” to name a couple things.

And it’s a very long shot, Oliver pointed out, because the vote would go to the House and Senate, which are both controlled currently by the Republicans.

“It seems like when it comes to President Trump he’s always approaching the end of the line and it never seems to come,” Oliver said.

What’s also troubling is all of this involves a sitting president who said in his first 100 days that he misses his old life.

“That is why this is truly stupid Watergate,” Oliver said, “because no matter what, we are in for an agonizingly long period of leaks, allegations, and recriminations all over a presidential campaign to put a man in power who may not entirely want to be there. Say what you want about Nixon, at least he wanted the f—ing job.”

Watch the entire “Last Week Tonight” segment below:

