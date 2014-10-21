John Oliver Replaced Supreme Court Justices With Adorable Dogs -- And It Was Amazing

Comedian John Oliver devoted an entire segment of his Sunday night show to lampooning the Supreme Court for its policy banning video cameras in the courtroom.

However, because audio recordings are allowed, Oliver had more than enough material for his show, “Last Week Tonight.”

Oliver noted the popularity of the popular “Keyboard Cat” YouTube video and decided to do the same thing with the US’ highest court. His staff dressed up a bunch of dogs as judges and lawyers and then had them reenact Supreme Court proceedings using the actual audio.

“As a public service, we are releasing raw video,” Oliver announced. “We are inviting all news networks to use this footage to make Supreme Court arguments more compelling to watch.”

He proceeded to offer a number of specific clips for newscasts.

“You need Alito covering his ears with his paws, or banging a gavel, or humping Eleanor Kagan?” he asked. “We have all of those things!”

Watch the full segment below.

