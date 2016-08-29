John Oliver rants about superhero movies and pitches his own mock-superhero

While his “Last Week Tonight” show is off for the week, John Oliver took an opportunity Sunday to rip into superhero movie franchises and pitch his own self-mocking superhero in a new web segment.

First, Oliver gave humorous nicknames to this year’s slew of comic book-inspired blockbusters — including “Mean Spiderman” (“Deadpool”), “Sadman vs. Supersadman” (“Batman v. Superman”), and “The Insane Clown Posse Takes Manhattan” (“Suicide Squad”).

Then, as a proposed relief for fans who are “fatigued” by the Marvel and DC Comics universe film adaptations, Oliver unveiled his own hero: Johnny Strong.

Oliver said he created the crudely drawn, self-parodying comic in 5th grade.

“Johnny Strong is a kickass hero with a bad attitude,” Oliver said. “He’s seen a boob, and he knows what the F-word is.”

At the very least — unlike “Batman v. Superman” — “Johnny Strong” isn’t completely humorless and self-serious.

Watch the segment below, via HBO:

