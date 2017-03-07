John Oliver explains why we are in the midst of 'stupid Watergate'

HBO ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’

Last week began with President Donald Trump receiving his highest approval ratings in office after addressing Congress on Tuesday, but it ended with his administration embroiled in another controversy when it was revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice during the election, though he didn’t disclose that at his confirmation hearing.

The series of events was dubbed “stupid Watergate” by John Oliver on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight.”

“A potential scandal with all the intrigue of Watergate, except everyone involved is really bad at everything,” Oliver said when defining the phrase.

And Oliver’s new term only seemed to hold more water on Saturday when Trump tweeted the accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped Trump Tower, a claim that FBI Director James Comey says is false.

Congress will still investigate Trump’s claims, but there was something else Oliver noticed about Trump’s latest controversial tweet.

“We are now at a point where the president is so busy hurling destabilizing conspiracy theories around we can’t even pause to enjoy the fact that he misspelled the word ‘tap,'” said Oliver, referring to Trump’s tweet where he spelled the word as “tapp.”

Watch the entire Oliver opening below.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.