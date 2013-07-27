The Daily Show's John Oliver Is Just Outraged By Goldman Sachs' aluminium Operations

The “Daily Show” took Goldman Sachs to task last night over its alleged aluminium manipulation, a story first reported in the New York Times before it grabbed headlines all week.



Goldman’s aluminium gambit is a bit complicated (and to most, boring).

So to clear it up, John Oliver — guest hosting this summer while Jon Stewart produces a film — brought us a new riveting segment: “John Oliver’s Arcane Details of Boron-Group Metals Pricing Update.”

So how did Oliver feel about Goldman shuffling the commodity market to rake in profit and flank regulation?

“In the stock market, that’s what’s known as insider trading,” Oliver said. “In the commodities market, that’s known as simply, Thursday… or Monday or Tuesday, Friday, or Wednesday.”

Watch the full clip below, via Comedy Central:

