'The Daily Show' Blasts Justice Scalia — 'The Justice Whose Name Most Resembles A GI Joe Villain'

Brett LoGiurato
John Oliver Justice Scalia

John Oliver and “The Daily Show” celebrated the U.S. proverbially “coming out of the closet” after two favourable Supreme Court rulings on gay-marriage related issues.

Oliver, who is filling in as host for Jon Stewart this summer, quickly got around to mocking Justice Antonin Scalia and his condescension-heavy dissent on the Supreme Court’s striking down of the defence of Marriage Act

Oliver called Scalia “the justice whose name most resembles a G.I. Joe villain,” and he mocked Scalia’s use of the term “argle-bargle” in his dissent.

“That’s a little harsh,” Oliver said. “Isn’t it? Or, is it? I don’t know what that means.

“I think Supreme Court scholars are going to have a tough time interpreting that in the future. ‘Argle-bargle’ could mean he’s angry. It could mean he’s choking on a pen top. It could mean he was scuba-diving at the time and trying to communicate via Sonar.”

Watch the clip below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.