John Oliver says he would never have Donald Trump on his show

John Oliver doesn’t want anything to do with Donald Trump.

While NBC is willing to look opportunistic to some critics by having Donald Trump host “SNL” during sweeps, and CNBC is rolling in the dough from the extra eyes the controversial candidate brings to the debates, Oliver is saying loud and clear that he will pass.

“I don’t really care about [Donald Trump] in any capacity,” Oliver said on Friday’s “CBS This Morning.”

When asked if he didn’t want him on his weekly news commentary show, HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver said, “No.”

“I really don’t have anything to say to him,” the 38-year-old comedian said. “He’s said everything he wants to say. He has no internal monologue, that man. So, it’s not like you’re going to find the secret nugget he’s been holding back. He’s an open book. That book doesn’t have very many interesting words in it.”

It’s no surpise that Oliver doesn’t want Trump on his show. Earlier this month, he appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and said he

“couldn’t give less of a s–t” about Trump.

Watch him on “CBS This Morning” below:

View More: Pop Culture NewsLive NewsMore News Videos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.