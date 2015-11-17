John Oliver didn't hold back in his take on Paris

During Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver responded to Friday’s horrifying Paris attacks with a profanity-laden message for the “arseholes” who attacked the city.

Oliver tackled the situation with sadness, anger, and the perfect amount of humour. Before he began his message, he was grateful to HBO for allowing him to speak without restraint and to offer “a moment of premium-cable profanity.” And Oliver did not hold back.

“So here is where things stand: first, as of now, we know this attack was carried out by gigantic f—ing a–holes — unconscionable flaming a–holes — possibly working with other f—ing a–holes, definitely working in service of an ideology of pure a–holery.

“Second, and this goes almost without saying, f–k these a–holes. F–k them, if I may say, sideways.”

The rest of his message was a tribute to France’s culture and the country’s ability to endure.

“If you’re in a war of culture and lifestyle with France, good f—ing luck,” he said. “Because, go ahead, bring your bankrupt ideology. They will bring Jean-Paul Sartre, Edith Piaf, fine wine, Gauloises cigarettes, Camus, Camembert, madeleines, macarons, Marcel Proust, and the f—ing croquembouche. You just brought a philosophy of rigorous self-abnegation to a pastry fight, my friend.”

Watch his rant below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.