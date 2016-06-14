John Oliver reacts to Orlando shooting: 'It just hurts'

YouTube/HBO ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’

In a rare cold opening, John Oliver on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” addressed the horrific mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando late Saturday night, in which 50 people were killed. The act is the deadliest shooting in US history.

“This just hurts,” Oliver said.

Oliver noted that the shooting, which is being called an act of terrorism, mirrors the one that happened in Paris in November. That shooting targeted what’s wonderful about France — “culture, music, restaurants” — and the target in Orlando was a “Latin night at a gay club at the theme park capital of the world.”

“For the record,” Oliver added. “I will happily embrace a Latin night at a gay club at the theme park capital of the world as the ultimate symbol of what is truly wonderful about America.”

The open, which lasted just under two minutes, ended with Oliver calling the shooter a “dips— terrorist.” Though the shooter wants us to focus on his hatred and brutal act, Oliver said, hundreds in Florida raced to give blood in a show of solidarity with the victims. In many places lines were around the block to donate blood.

Here’s an example:

Some good: a video of the line to give blood in Orlando right now (taken by my best bud) pic.twitter.com/0jx8JKvm6D

— Ariana Bacle (@iambacle) June 12, 2016

“It kind of reminds you that that terrorist dips— is vastly outnumbered,” Oliver said.

Watch the full video below:

