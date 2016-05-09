John Oliver condemns the terrifying comments of the 'Trump of the East' in the Philippines

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” returned from its brief hiatus Sunday night to find that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican candidate for president. And with that, the show decided to give us a little perspective by taking a glimpse at the candidate for president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte — better known as the “Trump of the East.”

Known for his brash talk, the long-running mayor of Davao City has grabbed headlines around the world for his positive remarks about rape, death squads, and even calling the Pope a “son of a b—-.”

As Oliver points out, Duterte even got away with this remark when attending a mass wedding: “I don’t have money to give but I could give your wives something else. This is for the wives only, men. I’m sorry you don’t get anything because I’m not a queer.”

Even with all of this, Duterte has an 11-point lead in the election, which closes Monday.

Fascinatingly enough, Duterte doesn’t appreciate the comparisons to Trump. As he told Time in April: “It’s one thing to be loudmouth but another to be a bigot.”

Watch the complete Duterte segment from “Last Week Tonight” here:

