John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show and addressed the removal of 'Gone with the Wind'

John Oliver mocked HBO Max on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday and addressed its removal of “Gone with the Wind” amid nationwide protests against racism.

“Who gives a s— if something’s not on HBO Max?,” Oliver said. “In fact, there may not be a better way to obliterate all evidence of something’s existence than to put it on HBO Max, the only ash heap of history that costs $US15 a month.”

“Gone with the Wind” will return to Max “with a discussion of its historical context,” a Max spokesperson told CNN.

This isn’t the first time Oliver has poked fun at HBO Max – in October, he offered a mock promotion of the streaming service on his show.

On Sunday, Oliver poked fun at Max’s monthly price, which is $US14.99 per month (the same price as an HBO subscription) and addressed its decision to remove “Gone with the Wind” amid nationwide protests against racism.

The protests have spread across the US this month after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis.

Oliver noted that “Gone with the Wind” will eventually return to Max with additional context. It was pulled from the service last week because it “depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society,” a Max spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson said that the movie will return “with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions” but the movie itself won’t be altered because that would be “the same as claiming these prejudices never existed.”

This isn’t the first time Oliver has poked fun at HBO Max, which launched last month.

In October, he offered a mock promotion of the service on “Last Week Tonight” while criticising the NBA’s apology to China after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong protesters, pointing out how much business the NBA does in the country.

“There’s nothing more cringe-worthy than watching someone forced to engage in promotional bulls— to appease the whims of their parent company,” Oliver said.

“Have you heard about HBO Max?,” Oliver continued. “Looking to add another app and monthly charge to watch things? HBO Max has you covered. It’s going to have all your favourites: reruns of ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ reruns of ‘Friends,’ reruns of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.’ You can pay for all of those through HBO Max. HBO Max – it’s not HBO, it’s just TV.”

