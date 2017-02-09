John Oliver destroys the logic of Trump's immigration ban on Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show'

YouTube/CBS ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

The final late-night host to chime in about President Donald Trump’s first days in office is John Oliver.

Oliver’s HBO show, “Last Week Tonight,” has been off the air recently. But to promote the new season that starts Sunday, he stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday and talked about the recent Trump controversies with his old “Daily Show” costar.

“This is going to be exhausting,” Oliver told Colbert of covering Trump’s presidency.

Oliver also said that being on the show the day that Betsy DeVos was confirmed as secretary of education was not a highlight.

But he did add that DeVos should serve as an inspiration for kids “because she shows they could be secretary of education one day — in fact, not just one day, they could do it now.”

“They are about as well qualified now as she is and have spent arguably longer time in a public school,” Oliver said.

And given the immigration ban that Trump signed, Colbert asked if Oliver is worried at all about being “tossed out” of the country (Oliver is a green card holder). Oliver used the moment to thoroughly thrash Trump for his executive order.

“I am slightly concerned. I have an American wife and an American son now, but who knows what is enough,” Oliver said. “Having a green card used to be enough and yet what we saw with that executive order on immigration, that debacle, things are not what they were supposed to be. We held up Afghan and Iraqi translators at the border who have bled for a country they have never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of those things, so it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.”

We can’t wait to see what Oliver has in store for his first episode of the new season on Sunday.

Watch Oliver on “The Late Show” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.