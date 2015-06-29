Watch John Oliver splice together 5 years of people predicting the end of Obamacare

John Oliver is celebrating the end of other people celebrating the “end” of Obamacare.

Since President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, many lawmakers and pundits have predicted the demise of the the president’s signature healthcare law, citing various legal and legislative challenges to the law.

In a montage on Sunday’s show, Oliver weaved together the numerous doomsday predictions for the law, which began in earnest only seven minutes after Obama signed the Affordable Care Act.

But even following the Supreme Court’s second ruling upholding the law, it’s unlikely that Republican lawmakers in Congress will give up their fight, particularly considering that the law remains hugely unpopular among conservative voters.

As Oliver’s video points out, some Republican lawmakers are already fighting back.

Almost all of the Republican presidential candidates have promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act if elected, and

as The Hill notes, some GOP lawmakers in Congress are hoping to use a budgetary process called reconciliation to force a standoff with Obama.

