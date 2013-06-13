John Oliver Hammers Republicans' Hypocrisy On The NSA Scandal

In his second night as temporary host of “The Daily Show,” John Oliver turned tables on Republicans in coverage of the National Security Agency surveillance methods.



Oliver covered both pro- and anti-surveillance Republicans, noting how their stances on the NSA’s collection of phone records and electronic communications often doesn’t square up with other views on civil liberties.

Oliver broke down the two sides into “Team Everybody Clam Down” and “Team Everybody Freak Out.”

The first team was led by Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who asserted that the U.S. wouldn’t be having this conversation on Sept. 12, 2001.

“The standard for what constitutes the best decision can not be, ‘What decision would we make on our most vulnerable and panicked day,'” Oliver said.

And heading the second team was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has pledged to challenge the NSA all the way to the Supreme Court. But Oliver noted how Paul didn’t accept the high court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act last year.

Oliver also went after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who supports the NSA’s programs but did not vote to expand background checks on gun purchases because of its perceived intrusiveness.

“Guns are one thing, but phone calls are too dangerous to go unchecked,” Oliver said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

