John Oliver Leaving 'The Daily Show' To Host A Similar Show On HBO

YouTube ‘I’d like to thank Jon Stewart. He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it’s entirely his fault.’

In a surprising split, John Oliveris leaving his post as correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” to host his own weekly comedy showon HBO.

Oliver was received well as he filled in for Jon Stewart during his 12 week summer hiatus, and there was even talk of a succession plan.

Instead, the 36-year-old comedian will move to HBO, where his new topical comedy series will air Sunday nights starting in 2014.

According to a press release, the show will provide a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events. Sound familiar?

“We weren’t otherwise searching for another weekly talk show, but when we saw John Oliver handling host duties on ‘The Daily Show,’ we knew that his singular perspective and distinct voice belonged on HBO,” said Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming. “We are extremely excited that John has agreed to make HBO his home.”

Oliver commented, “I’m incredibly excited to be joining HBO, especially as I presume this means I get free HBO now. I want to thank Comedy Central, and everyone at ‘The Daily Show’ for the best seven and a half years of my life. But most of all, I’d like to thank Jon Stewart. He taught me everything I know. In fact, if I fail in the future, it’s entirely his fault.”

Watch Oliver’s famous report on gun control in Australia from The Daily Show:

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.