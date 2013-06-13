JOHN OLIVER: Joe Scarborough Can't Call Edward Snowden A 'Weasel' When He Looks Like A 'Guy In The Frat House'

New temporary “Daily Show” host John Oliver took aim at the media on Wednesday, criticising what he perceived as superficial press coverage of NSA leak source Edward Snowden.



“I can’t think of anything less relevant to be talking about right now than where Edward Snowden went to middle school,” Oliver said. He also marveled that amid coverage of Snowden’s girlfriend’s pole-dancing YouTube channel, he was not interested.

But Oliver took particular aim at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who called Snowden a “weasel” on Wednesday amid common debate over whether he was a “hero” or “traitor.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Oliver said upon playing a clip of Scarborough. “I don’t know that I’d be so quick to jump to the argument that he must be what he looks like.

“Especially not when what you look like is the guy in the frat house who can get you ‘roofies.’ See?! It’s mean to make fun of people’s appearances.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

