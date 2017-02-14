How John Oliver plans to 'educate' Trump on basic facts

John Oliver hatched a unique plan to “educate” President Donald Trump.

Sunday’s season premiere of “Last Week Tonight” was dedicated to Trump and what he believes to be true.

“Since taking office about 412 years ago,” the host began the show, “Trump has made it clear that reality is not important to him.”

For evidence, Oliver pointed to Trump’s take on the amount of people who attended his inauguration, his claims of massive voter fraud during the election, and even his statement that God didn’t allow it to rain during his inauguration speech.

“First, it did rain while you were speaking,” the host said. “That’s why your wife was holding up an umbrella and people behind you were wearing ponchos. And second, if God did look down, his only thought would have been, ‘Wait, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir? Come on, I’m sick of them and I’m God.'”

In addition to those statements, Oliver believes that Trump doesn’t seem to know certain things that a president should know, ranging from nuclear weapons to the actual federal unemployment rate.

So in an effort to “educate” Trump on important facts, Oliver decided to run commercials on Monday morning on several cable news channels, something the host is sure Trump will see.

“Until we’re shut down,” Oliver said, “we are prepared to educate Donald Trump one by one on topics we’re pretty sure he doesn’t know about.”

