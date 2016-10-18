John Oliver: Why Donald Trump's 'rigged' election claim is 'legitimately dangerous'

YouTube/HBO ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’

John Oliver had a lot to recap on Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight” following Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s interesting week.

Along with a number of women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, after the release of “Access Hollywood” footage of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women, the GOP candidate doubled down on suggestions that the election is “rigged.”

“Telling your supporters the election is being rigged is legitimately dangerous because faith in fair elections and in peaceful transfer of power are essential foundations for a democracy,” Oliver said.

Though a major candidate calling the presidential election rigged is unheard of in modern American history, it’s only the latest first in a Trump candidacy that now has the shackles “off,” as Trump tweeted:

It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

“Just to recap this week,” Oliver said, “Trump has declared war on his political opponents, the media, his own party, his own campaign, and the concept of democracy itself.”

Watch Oliver talk about Trump on Sunday’s episode below:

