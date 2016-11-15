John Oliver warns against being hopeful about Trump: 'He is not normal'

John Oliver said goodbye to 2016 with a bang on Sunday night, but not before registering his displeasure with the election of Donald Trump to president.

“It turns out that instead of showing our daughters that they can someday be our president,” the host said at the top of Sunday’s season finale of “Last Week Tonight,” “America proved that no grandpa is too racist to become leader of the free world.”

Oliver then began listing the implications of electing Trump, which include his access to the military codes, that our president was endorsed by the KKK, and that he will fill at least one seat on the US Supreme Court.

“We are faced with the same questions as a guy that woke up the day after a Vegas bachelor party, deep in the desert, naked, next to a cactus and a dead clown,” Oliver said. “Namely, how the f— did we get here and what the f—- do we do now?”

The show then played clips of several pundits suggesting we give Trump a chance, an idea Oliver finds tough to swallow whole.

“Optimism is nice if you can swing it,” he said. “You’ve got to be careful, because it can feed into the normalization of Donald Trump, and he is not normal. He’s abnormal. He’s a human ‘what is wrong with this picture?’ He sticks out like a sore thumb. And frankly, he even looks like a sore thumb. So giving him a chance in the sense of not speaking out immediately against policies that he has proposed is dangerous, because some of them are alarming.”

The show then played clips listing Trump’s mandates, which include repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a wall between the US and Mexico, deporting 11 to 12 million undocumented immigrants, prosecuting Hillary Clinton for email-gate, and placing a ban on Muslims entering the US.

“It sounds like you’re reading the to-do list on Satan’s refrigerator,” Oliver said, “which of course Satan no longer needs now that hell has frozen over.”

The host ended the season by looking back on what he believes to be a horrible 2016 and finished with a literal bang — pyrotechnics fans, fast-forward to the end of the show for an amazing light show.

