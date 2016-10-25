John Oliver makes a bet with Donald Trump on the election and offers to give up his Emmy

John Oliver has made Donald Trump a proposition that could result in wins for everyone even if the Republican candidate loses the presidential election.

Oliver’s offer comes after Trump’s performance at

the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York last week. The annual charity event, which benefits Catholic Charities, traditionally features speeches from the two presidential candidates in which they roast themselves and one another.

“Trump is basically an insult comic writ large,” the “Last Week Tonight” host said on Sunday’s episode. “It is hard to imagine a philanthropic event he’d be better suited for — other than, of course, a charity groping booth. And yet somehow he completely lost the room.”

Trump was booed several times for apparently going too far in insults about Clinton and being unable to read the crowd. But Oliver thinks he figured out the real reason why the real-estate mogul flopped.

“Perhaps the reason Trump did so poorly is that the Al Smith dinner is supposed to involve a healthy share of self-deprecation, and he’s almost pathologically unable to acknowledge any flaw or fault,” Oliver said.

That’s when Oliver brought up the moment in last week’s presidential debate when Trump showed just how deep his inability to accept loss goes. It was when Clinton mentioned that he called the Emmy Awards “rigged,” because he failed to win one for “The Apprentice.”

“Of course he wants an Emmy,” Oliver, who won his first Emmy for his HBO series earlier this year, said. “It’s a woman, it’s gold, and it’s proportionate to his tiny hands.

That gave Oliver an idea for getting Trump to peacefully accept the transfer of power to Clinton if he loses the election.

“I have a proposition for Donald Trump. Let’s bet on the outcome of this election,” Oliver said. “I will take the side that you win. You take the side that you lose. That way, if you lose, you still win. And as for the stakes of the bet, I have something I know that you want.”

At that point Oliver held his Emmy.

“She’s so small. She’s so shiny,” he said. “You don’t even have to take her furniture-shopping. Take the bet, Donald.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

