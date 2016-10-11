John Oliver tears into Donald Trump vulgar tape: 'F--- Billy Bush'

Last week, John Oliver believed the election had hit lower than rock bottom after Donald Trump spent days obsessing over a former Miss Universe. But the vulgar Donald Trump tape has pushed things further into the gutter in the host’s mind.

“I told you that if you looked above the clouds, you would see rock bottom,” Oliver said of his appraisal of Trump’s behaviour last week. “But if you look up there now, just way, way up there. All the way up high, you will see right up in the distance where we were this time last week. Since then, we have sunk so low we are breaking through the earth’s crust, where drowning in boiling magma will come as sweet, sweet relief.”

Trump’s new leaked recording broke on Friday. The 2005 recording shows Trump, who was newly married to his wife Melania at the time, boasting of trying to sleep with a married woman, who we later learned was “Entertainment Tonight” host Nancy O’Dell. Trump also talked about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

Oliver didn’t let “Today” cohost Billy Bush off the hook: “And f— Billy Bush,” he said repeatedly.

Bush is heard egging on Trump’s offensive statements on the tape. What was specifically offensive to the “Last Week Tonight” host was that once the two men reached their destination, Bush insisted their female guide give Trump and himself a hug.

“It is gross enough that he’s serving as Donald Trump’s hug pimp,” Oliver said. “Let’s not gloss over the fact that he just said, ‘How about a little hug for the Bushy,’ a phrase that, if it’s not already, should really be a felony offence in all 50 states.”

Trump issued an apology, while at the same time trying to explain away the tape as “locker room” banter and not representing who he is. Oliver feels a little differently.

“They could not capture his essence more if they were spoken by a spray-tanned Furby eating KFC and screaming at a gold-star family,” Oliver said.

Finally, he took on Trump’s campaign for speculating that newly released Hillary Clinton emails could expose her for using similar language.

“While there is some compromising stuff in there, at no point did she say to Goldman Sachs bankers, ‘I’m for open trade and open borders, but above all, I’m for luring men to furniture stores where I can grab them by the d–k. I’m famous, I can get away with that,'” Oliver joked.

Finally, Oliver doesn’t let the Republicans off the hook either. After the tape was released, there was a stampede of them pulling their support for the candidate.

“All of you have consistently supported him through some absolutely heinous s—,” Oliver said.

