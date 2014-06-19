Here's John Oliver Destroying Redskins Owner Dan Snyder, Calling Him 'Chief Runs Without Moral Compass'

Earlier today, the U.S. Patents and Trade Office cancelled the federal trademarks for the Washington Redskins after ruling that the team’s name was “disparaging to Native Americans.”

John Oliver, the host of HBO Show “Last Week Tonight,” did a four-minute segment last Sunday on the Redskins, calling owner Dan Snyder “Chief Runs Without Moral Compass.”

“It’s getting increasingly hard to make a good argument for keeping the Washington Redskins name,” Oliver said.

The entire segment is brilliant, and after today’s ruling, especially worth watching.

Watch the full video below:

