John Oliver Says Goodbye On 'The Daily Show' By Proclaiming HBO Is Way Better

After Stephen Colbert bid farewell to Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” Wednesday night, it was John Oliver’s turn to revisit his old stomping grounds Thursday and say goodbye as his new show “Last Week” premieres on HBO this Sunday.

Stewart lured Oliver back by using a fake British correspondent — Oliver’s former gig.

“A British correspondent?” Oliver exclaimed as he stormed the scene, outraged. “She’s from bloody Southern California!”

“We had to get you over here somehow,” said Stewart. “Would you like to sit down and catch up?”

The two were genuinely happy to see each other.

Stewart even made the Brit feel at home by offering him some tea.

“You look great,” Stewart told Oliver, who replied, “I know I do, Jon, well you remember how I looked four months ago when I left here.”

As for why he looks so good, Oliver says, “Remember, I am only doing one show a week now! And you know what that means? I get to go outdoors every day and see the um — what’s it called again? — sun!”

He continued, “And then instead of being stuck in the office, I’m spending time with my um — “Dealer!” Stewart offered — to which Oliver replied, “wife.”

“And I’ve been doing that thing where you lie down on a cushion and and everything goes black for eight hours!” adds Oliver, to which Stewart proclaims “Peyote!”

“Sleep!” Oliver corrected.

“So, you like it over there at HBO, huh?” asks Stewart.

“Are you kidding me? Paid cable is amazing!” Oliver proclaims. “No advertisers, you can do whatever you want!”

Oliver pointed out that “THIS [“True Detective”] is one of HBO’s hit shows. I watched the whole season eight times and I have no idea what he’s talking about!”

“I’m telling you Jon, HBO will let me say whatever the f— I want! Wait, what’s that bleeping noise?”

“Oh, we here at basic cable bleep out the cursing,” Stewart reminds him.

“Oh, you poor, sad f—,” Oliver replies perfectly. “HBO lets me curse my f—— a– off. And the nudity, Jon! I am pantless in my first three episodes.”

“I get it, I get it!” Stewart says. “HBO is a wonderland of expletives and a forest of dongs.”

“Oh, you’ve seen ‘Games Of Thrones’ then?” Oliver deadpans, to which both exclaim, “Booyah!”

“That reminds me,” says Oliver. “I’m late for my hot giraffe oil massage with Peter Dinklage.”

