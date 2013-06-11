John Oliver's First Night Hosting 'The Daily Show' Was Brilliant

Not to worry, “Daily Show” fans: It looks like the show will be in good hands this summer with substitute host John Oliver.



On Monday night, Oliver began a three-month stint hosting the show while Jon Stewart takes his first extended hiatus from the show. The John Oliver era started off with a bang, as he was on point in ripping the National Security Agency’s extensive surveillance operations.

Oliver said that the NSA is surveilling “vastly more information than even George Orwell wet the bed over,” reassuring his viewers that NSA surveillance only affects people who “make calls or use the Internet.”

“The Amish must feel really f—ing smart right now,” Oliver quipped.

Oliver criticised the process by which the NSA obtains a warrant for surveillance and how the FISA court determines — with “51 per cent” probability — that the target is not an American citizen, likening it to flipping a coin.

And he was not reassured by President Barack Obama’s assertion that there was plenty of Congressional oversight on the programs, saying it’s not comforting that Americans are being “spied on” by “all the branches” of government.

“Nobody is saying that you broke any laws,” Oliver said. “What we’re saying is, it’s a little bit weird that you didn’t have to.”

