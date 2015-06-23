John Oliver has a great idea for what to do with the South Carolina flag

John Oliver has very specific instructions for South Carolina state legislators who are considering lowering the Confederate flag that flies above the state capitol.

On Sunday, the “Last Week Tonight” host told South Carolina state legislators to vote to remove the flag and put it away forever.

“Take that vote and lower that flag to half-staff,” Oliver said, referencing South Carolina’s bizarre legislative process for lowering the Confederate flag from the state capitol. “When it’s at half-staff, why not keep lowering it all the way down, and once you’re holding it in your hands, take it off the flagpole completely and fold it, or don’t bother, put it in a box, label it ‘bad flag,’ and put it somewhere that no one can see.”

Oliver took several shots at states who still fly the Dixie flag, calling out Mississippi for incorporating it into their official state flag.

The flag “should only be on T-shirts, belt buckles, and bumper stickers to help the rest of us identify the worst people in the world,” Oliver said.

Oliver’s monologue comes several days after a police said 21-year-old suspect Dylan Roof allegedly shot nine people in a historically black church in Charleston.

Many observers were outraged when South Carolina did not immediately lower or remove the flag at the state capitol following the shooting after it was revealed that the alleged shooter was obsessed with confederate paraphernalia.

Watch the clip below:

