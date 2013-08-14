John Oliver Destroys Chris Matthews On 'The Daily Show'

It’s John Oliver’s last week guest-hosting “The Daily Show.” If one of Monday night’s segments is any indication, he can’t wait for Jon Stewart to get back.

The segment, incidentally, was titled, “Can’t You At Least Wait Until Jon Stewart Gets Back.” In it, Oliver shreds MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who has a recent history of flubbing predictions about Republican presidential nominees.

His latest prediction last week — a full three-plus years before Election Day in 2016 — was that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will run, and he will win the Republican nomination.

“All this time, I thought you were paid to spit on a camera lens,” Oliver said.

“But look — if making sound predictions is what Chris Matthews does for a living, then he may have a bit of a problem. Because finding soundbites of people saying things that directly contradict the claim they just made — that’s what we do for a living.”

How did Matthews do in the last two presidential elections? In 2006, he said Rudy Giuliani would become president. In 2011, he predicted that Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) would beat out eventual nominee Mitt Romney.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.