John Oliver's Hilarious Summary Of Why Australian Elections Are Better Than US Elections

Business Insider has some history with John Oliver’s interpretation of Australian politics, such as our vicious disagreement over whether he actually did

drop the f-bomb to John Howard’s face.

But it’s hats Akubras off for this hilarious potted summary of all the chaos on the federal election campaign trail so far.

Oliver credits Australia with managing to fit all of the misfits and missteps of a US presidential race into a single week of campaigning.

Not sure whether to take it as a compliment or devastating observation on our political class? Go compliment.

There’s Tony Abbott’s mis-kiss, Jaymes Diaz’s six-point plan for stopping the boats, Australia’s Sarah Palin, and our own Anthony Weiner.

It does carry a technical error in connecting our Weiner-wannabe, the Member for Shiraz-Dunking Peter Dowling, to the federal campaign. He’s a state politician.

Also, Oliver talks about a four-week campaign. It’s five.

But they’re just quibbles. The kind probably best met with a line from the John Oliver drawer: “Whoop-de-f — ing doo.”

Enjoy:



