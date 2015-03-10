John Oliver explains where daylight saving comes from and why it's now irrelevant

Jason Guerrasio
John Oliver Last Week TonightYouTube/HBO/’Last Week Tonight’

Americans all woke up the last couple of mornings an hour early thanks to daylight saving time. Many probably didn’t curse the heavens until they started the work week likely asked themselves in a dazed state, “How is this still a thing?”

Thanks to John Oliver, we now know why.

During Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” his hilarious segment “How is this still a thing?” examined daylight saving and this is what we learned.

John Oliver daylight savingHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

Many people grew up being told daylight saving is to help the farm industry, but as the segment points out, “it has nothing to do with farmers.” 

JohnoliverDLS1finalHBO

“I don’t know one farmer who benefits from daylight savings,” one farmer told “Last Week Tonight.”

Farmer last week tonightHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“The modern daylight saving was actually introduced during the first World War as a fuel saving measure by the Germans,” notes the segment’s narrator. “You lost an hour of sleep this morning thanks to Kaiser Wilhelm.”

JohnoliverDLS2finalHBO

“And while back then, daylight saving may have indeed saved fuel…”

Daylight savingHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“In the modern era, energy consumption is a little more complicated.”

Last week tonight energyHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“In fact, when Indiana adopted daylight saving in 2006, guess what happened?”

John Oliver mapHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“The data shows that daylight saving actually led to a 1% overall rise in residential electricity.”

Last week tonightHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“But that’s not to say daylight saving doesn’t have any effects at all.”

Daylight saving john oliverHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“Studies show there is an increase in car accidents and work-related injuries the week after the time change. That’s right, what you lose in sleep you gain in mortal danger.”

'Last Week Tonight' John OliverHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“Despite all this, 70 countries across the world still observe daylight saving.”

'Last Week Tonight' John OliverHBO/’Last Week Tonight’

“And yet going by local news reports, no one can tell you why.”

The segment then showed clips of man-on-the-street interviews with people calling daylight saving ridiculous,” “a pain in the arse,” and “complete nonsense.”

Local newscastNBC via HBO/’Last Week Tonight’

Watch the full clip below:

