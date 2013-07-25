Here's John Oliver's Epic Takedown Of Anthony Weiner On 'The Daily Show'

One of the most memorable “Daily Show” segments in history came in 2011, when Jon Stewart mock-resigned and John Oliver took over the show amid an epic apology from Stewart that he perhaps hadn’t made enough jokes about friend Anthony Weiner’s scandal.



Oliver, of course, is now leading the show while Stewart is on hiatus producing a movie. And though there was no mock-press conference this time, Oliver engaged in a length takedown of Weiner amid new revelations of lewd online activity under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger.”

Oliver called the new developments “deja ewww,” and he skewered Weiner for having an “alter ego that is a Bolivian action-hero-slash-porn-star.”

“He did it again? Why did he even need to do that? Who did he think had possibly not seen his photo from last time?” Oliver said.

Oliver dismissed talk that Weiner has some kind of sex addiction, saying his only addiction is running for office.

“And if he could just give that up, he could live a full, productive life as an internet sex freak!” Oliver said.

Watch the full clips below, via Comedy Central:

Clip 2:

