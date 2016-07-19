John Oliver reveals his official election endorsements -- and they're not what you think

HBO John Oliver makes his non-political endorsements on ‘Last Week Tonight.’

John Oliver has announced his official endorsements for the election season, and they don’t include Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump.

The “Last Week Tonight” host instead opted to proclaim his love for animals wearing people clothes and the little-known movie “Pushing Tin” starring John Cusack and Billy Bob Thornton. It’s apparently great for a snooze.

“Animals wearing people clothes, I officially endorse you,” Oliver said in the web exclusive clip. “You are charming and a wholesome delight — unlike people wearing animal clothes, which is generally a specific sex thing.”

Oliver also poked fun at his own style by officially endorsing gingham shirts with “ties you wouldn’t think go but somehow kinda go.”

“Take it from me, by the way, you really want to get someone to pick those out for you or you are f—ed,” he joked.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” will return to HBO on July 24 at 11 p.m.

Watch the full clip here:

