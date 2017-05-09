John Oliver takes a sledgehammer to Republicans' healthcare bill: 'You f---ed up'

As you’ve probably heard, the House of Representatives recently passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare (also known as the Affordable Care Act) with the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The ACHA could take away protections that Obamacare had in place for Americans with preexisting conditions, which could make health care less affordable for those who need it most. On Sunday’s “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver had strong words about the bill.

“Yes, they took a bad thing, and managed to make it even worse,” Oliver said on his HBO show. “It’s like watching Mariah Carey’s ‘Glitter’ and saying, ‘You know what this needs? Jar Jar Binks.'”

The host also mocked one congressman who asked a reporter to explain part of the bill, which he had not read in full.

“OK. I can explain that to you right now,” Oliver said. “This bill could cause many of your constituents to get thrown into an individual marketplace they cannot afford, and when they realise that, they are going to be furious with you. Essentially: You f—ed up.”

Oliver closed the segment by encouraging viewers to take action.

“It is dangerous to assume that this bill will die on its own. Your Senators are incredibly important right now and they’re going to recess soon, so you need to let them know how you feel about this,” he said. “Call your Senators. Call. Your. Senators.”

You can watch the segment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.