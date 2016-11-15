John Oliver: 2016 has been the 'f---ing worst' year

John Oliver is ready to say goodbye to 2016 early.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” saved time at the end of Sunday’s season-finale episode, dedicated to President-elect Donald Trump, for a tribute to what he says were some pretty grim events throughout the year.

“2016 has been an uncommonly s—ty year,” Oliver said, mentioning the Syrian refugee crisis, the Zika virus, Ryan Lochte’s Rio Olympics scandal, and a string of celebrity deaths including David Bowie, Prince, and most recently Leonard Cohen.

“We’ve put something together about how awful this year has been,” Oliver said. “Even though this year still has seven weeks left, I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—ing worst.”

Oliver got regular people and a handful of stars to say not very nice things to the year that’s been, and then he had an explosion to help him do the work.

