John "Nuke" Kinnucan Is Officially A Hero For Calling The FBI's Bluff

John Kinnucan, the consultant who refused to wear a wire for the FBI, has been called somewhat of a hero for a couple weeks now.And now people are saying that he called the FBI’s bluff.



Nathan Burney, an attorney, told Bloomberg that if Kinnucan’s account of the FBI’s insider trading investigation, aka the Fed’s over-reaching “witch-hunt,” is accurate, then the FBI made a big mistake.

“It seems like a tactical blunder to go to someone like this if you don’t have him under your thumb,” he said. “He called their bluff.”

If this (from an article about him in Bloomberg) says anything about how accurate Kinnucan is, well –

“I was right 90 per cent of the time,” says Kinnucan of his early trading record [when he ran a hedge fund years ago]…

Colleagues called him “Nuke.”

Right now it’s basically Kinnucan vs. the Feds in the insider trading scandal, because everyone else named in the investigation is staying mum, for obvious reasons.

“Maybe John Kinnucan will be the hero against Big Brother,” his former business partner told Bloomberg.

