Meet John Netto, The High Frequency Trader With Plans To Quantify Traders' Emotions Into Algos

John Netto, by Kristofer Dan-Bergman

Meet HFT trader John Netto of M3 Capital.Right now, he could be at his computer, trying to predict your next move.



That’s because he’s hoping to employ behavioural finance into his algos and quantify the emotion of a trader.

Basically, predict the market’s next move based on psychology.

In an interview recently, Netto gave us the example of how it’s done at a sports betting company, Pinnacle Sports, to explain how an algo can detect the habitual strategies of traders.

What Pinnacle does, he says, is track a bettor’s success rate. They keep track of how well a bettor predicts the outcome of games, how well he predicts a team’s success – there are a lot of factors. The more successful bettors end up influencing Pinnacle’s own line.

For example, if a bunch of succesful bettors predict that The Rangers will win their next game, Pinnacle will adjust their spread or their line to reflect that it’s more likely that The Rangers win.

And if some guy who is always right about The Rangers says they won’t win, he says, that will be reflected in Pinnacle’s line, too.

The trick with applying this strategy to the market is discovering the habits of traders, and figuring out where they perform strongly.

“Frankly,” he told us, “it’s speculated that banks do something like this but…” (He didn’t want to speculate but he’s talking about the possible advantage banks have acting as middlemen, brokers for trades. They can see which traders are trading what. It’s speculated – but not substantiated – that banks use this information to their advantage.)

If it hasn’t already been made obvious by the betting example, Netto is a speculator at heart.

Like a poker player tries to read his fellow players, Netto hopes to read his fellow market traders.

The move to improve his algos is representative of a shift Netto says he’s seeing in algo-driven trading strategies.

“Traders are actually taking a step back from micro- and milli-second trading,” he told us.

The banks own that game.

