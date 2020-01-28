Comedian John Mulaney says shopping at Whole Foods has been 'bananas' since it was purchased by Amazon for $13 billion

Theo Wargo/Getty Images John Mulaney talked about Amazon Prime and Whole Foods in The New York Times.

Comedian John Mulaney recently detailed how he spends his Sundays.

Describing his grocery shopping, Mulaney said “it’s been bananas since Amazon bought Whole Foods.”

Amazon bought Whole Foods for $US13.7 billion in 2017.

Whole Foods has changed since it was bought by Amazon, according to popular comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney, the stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer who has made four comedy specials with Netflix, including his latest “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch,” recently told The New York Times about his Sunday routine, which includes stopping at Whole Foods to buy dinner.

“So then I walk to Whole Foods to buy something for dinner. But, ugh, I’m going to say it: it’s been bananas since Amazon bought Whole Foods. And I don’t mean organic bananas. You walk in and it’s like: ‘Are you a Prime member? Do you want this awful fish?’ They don’t even say where the fish is from anymore. They used to be like, ‘Sourced from the Baltic Sea.’ Now it’s just like: ‘Fish. Are you a Prime member?'”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and while Business Insider was not able to independently verify any changes to Whole Foods’ fish marketing, other changes at the grocery chain post-Amazon acquisition have been well documented.

Amazon bought Whole Foods for $US13.7 billion in 2017. After the deal closed, Amazon cut prices across Whole Foods stores, and started selling the grocery chain’s Everyday Value brand online. By June 2018, Amazon’s Prime membership program was fully integrated into the grocery chain. Amazon Prime members could get special discounts in Whole Foods, plus an extra 10% off, replacing Whole Foods’ other membership programs.

Amazon is also reportedly working on another grocery store in California that would be separate from Whole Foods, in addition to its grab and go Amazon Go stores.

Mulaney did highlight a reason he liked Whole Foods. He said it sells “a lip balm I like called Mongo Kiss (banana flavour) that doesn’t make my lips too shiny.”

