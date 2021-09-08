John Mulaney says Olivia Munn is pregnant: ‘We’re having a baby together’

John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian John Mulaney says that his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, is pregnant with their first child.

Mulaney revealed the news in an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Tuesday saying he “packed a lot into” the last year.

The comedian described splitting up with his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, hosting “Saturday Night Live,” and going to rehab in both September 2020 and February 2021.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia [Munn],” Mulaney said.

“I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me,” he added. “And that’s been very incredible, and she’s kind of held my hand through that hell, and we’re having a baby together.”

