John Mulaney has checked into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine addiction, reports say

John Mulaney has checked himself into rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post’s Page Six first broke the news that the comedian was entering a treatment facility for 60 days.

In past interviews, Mulaney revealed that he started drinking at the age of 13, later reportedly abusing drugs, including cocaine and prescription drugs. The comedian later became sober when he was 23.

Representatives for Mulaney didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

The comedian, who previously wrote for “Saturday Night Live,” has had a history of substance abuse starting from when he was a teenager, he revealed in previous interviews.

In 2019, Mulaney told Esquire that he started drinking at the age of 13.

“I drank for attention,” he said in the interview. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

According to Mulaney, he subsequently became addicted to alcohol and later abused cocaine.

The comedian revealed in the same interview that he first became sober 10 years later at the age of 23 without seeking a treatment program.

“I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” Mulaney said of his decision to quit alcohol and drugs. “It was just crazy… I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f—–g out of control.And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.'”

Earlier this month, Disney announced that Mulaney, who’s hosted stand-up specials for Netflix like “The Comeback Kid,” would lend his voice to the upcoming animated film “Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

Back in November, Mulaney joined the Late Night with Seth Meyers as a staff writer.

